Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 75,633 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.