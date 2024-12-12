Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Drops By 38.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the November 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 26.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Agrify news, Director Max Holtzman sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $45,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Aaron Kessler sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $509,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

AGFY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Agrify has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

