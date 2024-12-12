Centiva Capital LP Makes New $255,000 Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $326,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

