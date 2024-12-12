iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.65 and traded as high as $44.88. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 10,560 shares changing hands.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 1.32% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

