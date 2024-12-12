4,864 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 366.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,401,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 334,463 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CNA Financial by 570.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 450,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 44.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

