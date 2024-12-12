Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.71 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 53.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,966,000 after buying an additional 2,524,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 300.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,354 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,900,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. Service Co. International has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

