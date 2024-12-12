FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.56 and traded as high as $38.93. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 4,253 shares trading hands.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

