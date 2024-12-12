Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Grows By 1,074.6%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 1,074.6% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.