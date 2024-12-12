Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Grows By 1,074.6%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 1,074.6% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPD. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

