iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.23 and traded as high as $105.43. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 184,136 shares traded.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

