Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 1,852.4% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

