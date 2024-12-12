Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 39.5% in November

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

