Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 39.5% in November

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
AFMD stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.
