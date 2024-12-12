Centiva Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Sanmina by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 107,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after buying an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,444,000 after buying an additional 82,409 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $86.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

