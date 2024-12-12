Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.70.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.83. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.03 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This represents a 30.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.