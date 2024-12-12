Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Equinix stock opened at $973.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $842.36. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,365. This trade represents a 9.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

