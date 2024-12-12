iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Reduced by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

