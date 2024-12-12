Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.71, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.