Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $368,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

