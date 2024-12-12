Centiva Capital LP Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.4 %

AG stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.70%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.