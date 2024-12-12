Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,530 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 0.5 %

EBS stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $464.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.