Mizuho Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $260.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $231.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

