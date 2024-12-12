4,057 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Materion by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Materion by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,144. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,484.67. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

