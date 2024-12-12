Quarry LP Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Quarry LP reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,968. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

