Quarry LP Has $32,000 Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RxSight by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in RxSight by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 46.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,096.82. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,183.76. This represents a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,275. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.11.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

