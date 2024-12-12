Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 94.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

