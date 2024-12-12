Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,442,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lindsay by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 343,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 58,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.64. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

