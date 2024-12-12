Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

