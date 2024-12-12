Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $211.60 and a twelve month high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

