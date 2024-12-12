Quarry LP Purchases 1,341 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 313,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 496,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,372 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $9,419,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $6,454,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 281,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $399,404.32. This trade represents a 45.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

