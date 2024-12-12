1,747 Shares in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Radius Recycling by 78.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Recycling

In other news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $301,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,962.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Radius Recycling’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -8.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

