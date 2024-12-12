Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NVR by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $9,341,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NVR by 113.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,848.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9,285.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8,730.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,500.61 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

