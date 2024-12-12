Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $249.55 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $222.18 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

