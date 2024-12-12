Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.93 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $100,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.92 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

