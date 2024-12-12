Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 10,728 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 106.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth $59,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About AZEK



The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

