Quarry LP Has $33,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,557,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 657.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 273,118 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 424,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 312,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 149,429 shares during the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

