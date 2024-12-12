Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 19.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 159,791 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $938.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

