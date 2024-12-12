Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,001 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CGI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CGI by 68.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,485,000 after acquiring an additional 555,017 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CGI by 14.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.92 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

