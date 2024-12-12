Quarry LP Has $33,000 Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 44.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC opened at $17.77 on Thursday.

Shares of HBNC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $776.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

