Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 168.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

