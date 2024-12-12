Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after purchasing an additional 777,924 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 560.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 371,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 315,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 21.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,421,000 after acquiring an additional 269,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $123.12 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This represents a 10.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,189 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

