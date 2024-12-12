1,781 Shares in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $6,129,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $213,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in NB Bancorp by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $952,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

NB Bancorp Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

