Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,374 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.