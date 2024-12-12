Quarry LP Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 184.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

