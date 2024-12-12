Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,546 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

