United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP reduced its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,090 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after buying an additional 3,551,870 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,712,000. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,670 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,620,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:X opened at $34.93 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

