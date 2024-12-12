Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

MOH stock opened at $300.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

