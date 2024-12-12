Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Bandwidth by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $118,226.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,199.50. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $77,769.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,922.22. This represents a 24.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $948,310 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

