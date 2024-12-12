Quarry LP Trims Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Quarry LP reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,903,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,202,000 after purchasing an additional 457,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,482,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,775,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $77.26 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

