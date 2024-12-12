Quarry LP Grows Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $368,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 216.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 705,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,277.43. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,485. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

