Quarry LP Acquires 1,432 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after buying an additional 1,228,824 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,099,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Despegar.com by 78.4% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 1,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 626,952 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $15,680,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,101,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 207,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Despegar.com Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
