NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Quarry LP's holdings in NETGEAR were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 43.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 95,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 137.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NETGEAR stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $725.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About NETGEAR



NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

